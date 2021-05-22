Soldier Who Allegedly Fed Artillery Unit Cannabis Cupcakes During Live-Fire Exercise Facing 18 Charges

Cpl. Genevieve Lapointe/DND Canada/Public Domain

A soldier who allegedly administered cannabis to colleagues without their consent is facing 18 charges, including eight counts of administering a noxious substance.

The Canadian army gunner was reportedly working in the canteen at the army’s Combat Training Centre at CFB Gagetown in New Brunswick, where she allegedly prepared cannabis-laced cupcakes before distributing them to colleagues. The artillery unit was unaware of the contents of the cupcakes and went on to take part in a live-fire exercise.

According to a military judge’s summary of the charges, the incident from 2018 meant that ‘several affected members were allegedly unable to properly execute safe weapons and explosive handling drills’.

The Bombardier said to be responsible, Chelsea Cogswell, is facing eight counts of administering a noxious substance, nine counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline, as well as one count of behaving in a disgraceful manner.

The alleged act of preparing and serving the cupcakes significantly impacted the subsequent exercise, which was designed to be an intensive three-week combat training scenario. In the end, medical staff responded to those who were reportedly affected by the cakes and military police were called.

Every person who had the cupcakes, bar one, allegedly went onto experience signs of intoxication while training. The court records have listed these symptoms as ‘dehydration, overheating, fatigue, confusion, dry mouth and paranoia’.

Wendy Wharton, a spokesperson for the Judge Advocate General’s office, told CTV News this is the first time someone has faced a court-martial for ‘allegedly administering cannabis to colleagues without their consent.’

The court martial of the Canadian Armed Forces member will begin in New Brunswick in August. At the moment, none of the charges against her have been proved. However, if Cogswell is found guilty she could face up to two years in prison.

