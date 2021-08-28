Solicitor Accused Of Injecting Blood Into Supermarket Food Appears In Court

PA Images

A Fulham-based solicitor accused of injecting blood into food at three London supermarkets has now appeared before the court.

Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, has been charged with contaminating or interfering with products at branches of Tesco, Waitrose and Sainsbury’s on Fulham Palace Road.

It’s understood that Elghareeb, a ‘man of previous good character’ who ran a legal consultancy business, did not indicate a plea before Westminster magistrates court on the afternoon of Friday, August 27.

The court heard how the defendant allegedly entered the Waitrose store at 7.30pm on Wednesday, August 25, carrying blood-filled syringes, The Guardian reports.

Prosecutor Jennifer Garland stated that Elghareeb has been accused of using these syringes to ‘inject food items with blood’ while in the Waitrose branch. The court heard the exact contents of the blood were as of yet not known.

Elghareeb has also been accused of doing the same thing in the Sainsbury’s store, and that he threw eggs. He then proceeded to inject more food items in Tesco Express before his arrest.

It’s believed that Elghareeb contaminated ‘processed meat and microwaveable’ products, with Hammersmith and Fulham council tweeting:

Members of the public are advised as a precaution to dispose of any food items bought from these supermarkets this evening. The man is alleged to have visited three supermarkets in Fulham Palace Road SW6 and injected foodstuffs using a number of syringes. He has been taken into police custody.

Chief magistrate, Paul Goldspring has remanded Elghareeb in custody and has stated that he will appear before Isleworth crown court for his plea hearing on September 24.