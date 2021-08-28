unilad
Advert

Solicitor Accused Of Injecting Blood Into Supermarket Food Appears In Court

by : Julia Banim on : 28 Aug 2021 11:20
Solicitor Accused Of Injecting Blood Into Supermarket Food Appears In CourtPA Images

A Fulham-based solicitor accused of injecting blood into food at three London supermarkets has now appeared before the court.

Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, has been charged with contaminating or interfering with products at branches of Tesco, Waitrose and Sainsbury’s on Fulham Palace Road.

Advert

It’s understood that Elghareeb, a ‘man of previous good character’ who ran a legal consultancy business, did not indicate a plea before Westminster magistrates court on the afternoon of Friday, August 27.

The Tesco, Sainsbury's and Waitrose branches have been closed. (UKNIP)UKNIP

The court heard how the defendant allegedly entered the Waitrose store at 7.30pm on Wednesday, August 25, carrying blood-filled syringes, The Guardian reports.

Prosecutor Jennifer Garland stated that Elghareeb has been accused of using these syringes to ‘inject food items with blood’ while in the Waitrose branch. The court heard the exact contents of the blood were as of yet not known.

Advert

Elghareeb has also been accused of doing the same thing in the Sainsbury’s store, and that he threw eggs. He then proceeded to inject more food items in Tesco Express before his arrest.

It’s believed that Elghareeb contaminated ‘processed meat and microwaveable’ products, with Hammersmith and Fulham council tweeting:

Members of the public are advised as a precaution to dispose of any food items bought from these supermarkets this evening. The man is alleged to have visited three supermarkets in Fulham Palace Road SW6 and injected foodstuffs using a number of syringes. He has been taken into police custody.

Advert

Chief magistrate, Paul Goldspring has remanded Elghareeb in custody and has stated that he will appear before Isleworth crown court for his plea hearing on September 24.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Man Shows Amazing Strength Of Durex Condoms In Series Of Tests
Viral

Man Shows Amazing Strength Of Durex Condoms In Series Of Tests

Khabib Nurmagomedov Slams ‘Useless’ Ring Girls Who Make Him ‘Uncomfortable’
Sport

Khabib Nurmagomedov Slams ‘Useless’ Ring Girls Who Make Him ‘Uncomfortable’

Fans Spot Another Spider-Man 2 Link In No Way Home Trailer
Film and TV

Fans Spot Another Spider-Man 2 Link In No Way Home Trailer

Woman ‘Deceived’ By Ingredients In Strawberry Pop-Tarts Files Class Action Lawsuit
Food

Woman ‘Deceived’ By Ingredients In Strawberry Pop-Tarts Files Class Action Lawsuit

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, blood, Fulham, Inject, Leoaai Elghareeb, London, no-article-matching, Now, Solicitor

Credits

The Guardian

  1. The Guardian

    Solicitor in court accused of injecting blood into food at London supermarkets

 