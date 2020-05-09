Someone Else Is Now Walking Around Dressed As 17th Century Plague Doctor bindelj/suzanne_moore/Twitter

A little over a week since residents in a Norfolk village were left ‘terrified’ by a person roaming the village dressed up as a 17th century plague doctor, it appears the trend has caught on.

That’s right, somebody else has been spotted in the get-up – this time in Crouch End, North London – apparently ‘standing by the melons’ outside a newsagents.

The all-black attire, which features a long cloak, hat and pointed beak-like mask, dates back to the 17th century when doctors thought they could be protected against the Black Death by filling their pointed masks with perfumes and herbs.

Although initially people believed the return of the costume to be a one-off, in recent days another person has been pictured walking around parts of London – this time with a cane.

Shared on social media by journalist Suzanne Moore, the picture shows a person – believed to be a man – walking down a pavement as an orange beak protrudes from his face.

Another picture of what is assumed to be the same man was shared beneath the initial Twitter post, alongside the caption: ‘Tottenham Lane the other day.’

It comes just a few days after police confirmed they had identified the individual that had been walking around the suburb of Hellesdon, near Norwich, dressed in similar attire.

The person in question, a boy in his late teens, had been wandering around the village every day for at least two weeks, with residents raising their concerns with police.

While some were amused, others were frightened and were worried about the effect this could have on children. One person described it as ‘bloody terrifying for poor little kids’ on social media.

Police Hunting Man Seen Creeping Round Village In Plague Doctor Outfit Storyful

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police initially said officers were ‘keen to trace the individual’ – even though ‘no offences have been committed at this time’ – and have since given him some ‘words of advice’ about his actions.

It’s not known whether the new person is currently on police’s radar, although plenty commented on social media that they had seen him ‘shopping in the Co-op’ and ‘outside Tesco Express’.

While some people did acknowledge how scary it must be to come across such a costume, especially given the current health crisis, others seemed most concerned about how the masked person would cope in the heat.

One person said their first thought was that they ‘must be roasting in all that black’, while another wrote: ‘All I can think is that it’s been bloody hot today, head to toe black leather must be horribly sweaty and uncomfortable.’

A fair point. While we don’t know much about the mysterious person, it’s only a matter of time before more images pop up on social media – especially if they’ve been seen so many times already.

I’ll be steering well clear though, thank you very much.