Son Of Italy’s Last King Names Instagram Influencer His Inheritor

vittoria.disavoia/Instagram

An Instagram influencer will inherit the would-be title of Queen of Italy, but the country doesn’t seem too invested.

The son of Italy’s last king, Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia, has announced his granddaughter, an Instagram influencer, will inherit his legacy. The decision overrules Italian tradition that only allows men to ascend the throne.

In a formal decree, ‘Duke of Savoy, Prince of Naples and by the grace of God direct heir to Head of the Royal House of Savoy’ removed the restriction of purely male heirs. This has allowed Vittoria Cristina Chiara Adelaide Maria to be able to lead her family’s claim to reinstate the throne of Italy.

Upon receiving the news that she would inherit the claim to the throne, Vittoria commented, ‘It was the best gift [my grandfather] could give me.’ However, the influencer won’t be met with open arms in Italy. In fact, The New York Times found most people in Carignano, the ancestral home of Vittorio Emanuele’s branch of the family, didn’t know who she was. This is largely because of the dwindling importance of the former Italian monarchy.

The Italian monarchy was abolished 75 years ago by Mussolini when Italy was declared a republic. This led to the exile of the Italian monarchy. Nonetheless, Vittoria would not be exiled as a woman.

When she was asked about whether Italy was ready to accept her as a queen or the head of her family, Vittoria said, ‘Italy is not really progressive, but they will learn.’ While this may sound slightly threatening, the country doesn’t seem to be concerned.

Moreover, the situation seems to have occurred as the result of a long-lasting family dispute. The distant family of Vittoria, the Aosta family, believe they should have a claim to the throne; needless to say, their reaction to the situation has been rather negative.

Emanuele Filiberto, Vittoria’s father, noted:

They [the Aosta] were thinking that me, not having any sons, they would finally have what they were waiting for, for 150 years. They got screwed, and they got pissed.

It seems the family will continue to dispute the throne, while Italy continues life with its government. Nonetheless, adding would-be Queen to the resume isn’t a bad addition.

