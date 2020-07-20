Son Of Judge In Epstein Case Shot Dead At Family Home Rutgers University/PA Images

The son of a US federal judge, who just last week was assigned to a case linked to Jeffrey Epstein, has been shot and killed at their family home.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that a gunman shot Judge Esther Salas’s 20-year-old son at their North Brunswick home around 5pm on Sunday, July 19. Salas’ husband was also shot during the incident and is in a critical condition.

It’s believed her husband answered the door and was shot multiple times, after which her son came running to the door and was shot before the gunman fled. Judge Salas was believed to be in the basement at the time of the shooting and was not injured.

A massive law enforcement response is currently underway, with the FBI, US Marshals, New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General all having personnel on the scene investigating.

The motive isn’t immediately clear, although law enforcement officials said one theory was a possible home invasion robbery gone wrong. However, they stressed all theories were still on the table.

‘The FBI is investigating a shooting that took place at the home of Judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick Township, NJ early this evening July 19,’ the bureau said in a statement. ‘We’re looking for one subject.’

Early reports indicated the shooter may have been dressed as a delivery driver, with law enforcement officials telling CNN the assailant appeared to be dressed as a FedEx driver.

It is not yet known whether police believe the gunman was a FedEx employee or someone posing to be an employee in a bid to trick the family into answering the door.

FedEx issued a statement on Monday, July 20, saying it was fully cooperating with authorities. ‘Our deepest sympathies are with Judge Salas and her family at this time,’ the statement continued, as per NBC New York.

Salas, a judge of the US District Court for New Jersey in Newark, has been in her seat for nine years and is the first Latina to serve on the federal bench in the state.

She has presided over a number of high-profile trials over the years, most recently an ongoing lawsuit linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The case was brought by Deutsche Bank investors, who claim the company made false and misleading statements about its anti-money laundering policies and failed to monitor ‘high-risk’ customers, including Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein PA Images

Salas’s husband, Mark Anderl, is a well-regarded criminal defence attorney while their son, Daniel, was studying law to follow in his parents’ footsteps. He was the couple’s only child.

Anderl is said to be in a critical but stable condition in hospital, with the FBI urging anyone with relevant information to call FBI Newark at 973-792-3001.

Our thoughts are with Daniel’s loved ones at this difficult time, and we wish Mark a full recovery. Rest in peace, Daniel.