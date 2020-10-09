Sony Sold A Walkman In A Bottle Of Water To Prove It Was Waterproof Sony

To demonstrate the waterproof capabilities of the Sony NWZ-W27 Walkman, the mp3 player is being sold in water-filled packaging.

Many pieces of technology claim to be waterproof, but when they’re put to the test they let their owners down. Sony, however, is so confident of its waterproof NWZ-W27 Walkman, it is selling it inside a bottle of water.

The product was originally designed to offer 4GB of memory in a compact design that sports enthusiasts could use to enjoy music. To give the music player greater appeal, it was designed to be waterproof, and this led to a marketing campaign that emphasised its aquatic durability.

Draftfcb, a marketing company in New Zealand, decided to place the mp3 players in bottles of water in vending machines at gyms and swimming pools around New Zealand – and they’re certainly making a splash.

Apparently, people have been admiring the water bottles, and it seems to be appealing to Sony’s target audience – gym enthusiasts and swimmers who want to listen to music. While it is unclear how this is affecting sales, it is certainly a marketing strategy that draws attention.

It’s a bold tactic that shows that Sony believes in its product, and it will be interesting to see how many gym-goers are tempted by the surprise addition to the vending machine.