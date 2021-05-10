Sophisticated 650-Foot Drugs Tunnel Built By El Chapo Discovered In Mexico

VICE News/YouTube/PA Images

A 650-foot tunnel built by El Chapo has been discovered in Mexico just yards away from the National Guard base.

The sophisticated tunnel was built by the now-jailed Joaquin Guzman, aka El Chapo. He was found guilty of several charges including trafficking cocaine, heroin and marijuana and engaging in multiple murder conspiracies as a top leader of the Sinaloa Cartel. In 2019, he was sentenced to life plus 30 years.

Advert 10

Now, over three years on from his sentencing, the tunnel, which boasts ventilation, lighting, and carts and rails, has been discovered.

It was found after a packet of marijuana was left outside the house the tunnel was hidden, the New York Post reports. A search of the house revealed electrical cables ready to be installed in the tunnel.

Authorities have since linked the tunnel to the Tijuana-to-San Diego underpass which was unearthed the same year El Chapo was found guilty. It’s predicted that the tunnel was going to be connected to another.

Advert 10

This underpass was just one of at least 200 narco-tunnels discovered since 2018, Mexico News Daily reports. According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), there are at least 13,300 narco-tunnels in Mexico. Most of the tunnels are thought to be near where the Sinaloa Cartel was based.

PA

The DEA believes El Chapo was the ‘mastermind’ behind the tunnels, some of which span a whopping 450 metres in length, and thought to have been used to transport drugs, cash and sometimes even migrants.

El Chapo didn’t just use tunnels for transporting goods, he also used one to break out of prison. In 2015, the drug lord broke out of a high security prison after security cameras lost sight of him when he went into the showers.

Advert 10

In the wake of his escape, the Mexican Government offered a staggering 60 million pesos ($3,017,178) at the time for information surrounding El Chapo’s escape, The Guardian reported.