South Carolina Mayor Calls Out Victim Shaming After Secretly Recorded Sex Tape Released
A South Carolina mayor is speaking out against victim shaming after her ex-partner released a sex tape he’d recorded without her consent.
Belton Mayor Tiffany Ownbey alleged to be a victim of revenge porn in a statement released by her attorney Druanne White on Thursday, July 16.
The statement claims Ownbey was in a relationship with a man several years ago, during which time he allegedly secretly videotaped a private encounter on his mobile phone without her consent.
The man is said to have later admitted to recording the video to Ownbey, and threatened to release it publicly if she broke up with him, Greenville News reports.
The mayor told the man she would press charges if he released the clip, and the pair didn’t speak again for years. However, when Ownbey was elected mayor in late 2019, she began to hear rumours the video might have been released.
According to the statement, she immediately requested an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, despite the fact she knew it would ‘subject her to a great deal of adverse publicity’. Ownbey’s attorney stressed the mayor ‘refused to tacitly condone the man’s repugnant behavior by staying silent.’
White commented:
She realized that, as a female leader, she had to stand firm against this kind of conduct that other females would see her example and fight back.
The video had been released, and Ownbey has now expressed her determination to ‘enact a legislation to protect women from this kind of sexual predatory behavior.’ While 46 states currently have laws against revenge porn, South Carolina does not.
The statement explains:
Tiffany will continue to lead the fight against predatory sexual behavior. It is 2020. She wants to make sure that there are adverse consequences for those who secretly record a sexual interlude and then use it as revenge porn. She does not want other women to be victimized in this manner.
It is time for South Carolina to enact a legislation to protect women… Tiffany plans to lead the change.
Ownbey was said to be ‘shocked’ when she began to experience victim blaming as a result of the video, but she refused to back down and took a stand against the critics on Facebook.
She wrote:
This is a start!!!!!! Let’s go. ANYONE could be a victim of this regardless of the circumstance! Get this into law to protect others. People can bash me all they want but this could happen to anyone’s daughter and probably is happening as we speak.
What are you going to do when YOUR daughter is a victim and there is no law to protect her? Regardless of whether you like me or not this is NOT right.
At the time of writing, July 18, there has been no news of arrests or suspects named in the investigation.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence you can contact the Revenge Porn Helpline on on 0845 6000 459.
