South Carolina Mum Throws 4-Year-Old Daughter Aldi Birthday Party And Absolutely Nailed It

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 04 Feb 2020 15:27
Aldi partyAldi partyMeaghan Singleton/Facebook/Webb Trio Photography

A mum has thrown an Aldi-themed birthday party for her four-year-old daughter who’s apparently ‘obsessed’ with the supermarket.

Meaghan Singleton put the party together for her daughter, Saylor, after the young girl developed a love for the store from a young age.

After dubbing it the thing she loved most, Meaghan made their very own DIY Aldi party, complete with with the store’s colours and Aldi-themed decorations hung all around.

Aldi partyAldi partyMeaghan Singleton/Facebook

Creative mum Meaghan made a tier of cupcakes for the celebration, each topped with blue, red or yellow icing – in keeping with Aldi’s colours – and a sign saying ‘Saylor Loves Aldi’.

The four-year-old even had a professional photoshoot in her local Aldi store, posing next to the toys in the ‘fun aisle’ – or, as it’s otherwise known, ‘the aisle that has loads of random sh*t in’.

Not only did the party go down a treat with Saylor and her friends, put people from around the world are loving Meaghan’s idea too.

Aldi partyAldi partySaylorFaith1/Twitter/Webb Trio Photography

Speaking to UNILAD, Meaghan said: 

I had no idea [it would be so popular]! I knew it would be a big deal in the Aldi fan pages but no idea it would reach this many people.

Almost everyone at the party are frequent Aldi shoppers themselves and they loved it! They understood the little details that symbolise Aldi.

Online the people are awesome and a lot are planning their own Aldi parties. I love that all ages are commenting saying they want a party like Saylor’s! Hopefully now when you Google or Pinterest Aldi Birthday, people will get some inspiration for their own celebration.

From the looks of the pictures, Meaghan totally smashed the party – she even went to the extreme of having the Aldi logo embroidered onto a polo shirt for Saylor.

Aldi PartyAldi PartySaylorFaith1/Twitter/Webb Trio Photography

Meaghan, from South Carolina, USA, found a local crafter on Facebook who helped her put the amazing party together.

She really honed in on the small features of the shop, including the fact you have to put 25¢ in a trolley, so Meaghan made 25¢ cookies for Saylor and her friends to eat.

Aldi PartyAldi PartyMeaghan Singleton/Facebook

Meaghan told Business Insider about Saylor’s love for the well-known grocery store:

Since Saylor could sit in a shopping cart, she’s been coming with me. If I say we are going to the store, the first words out of her mouth are, ‘Aldi, right?’ She loves going on the hunt for deals with me.

The party went down a treat with Saylor, who apparently spent the duration of her birthday bash running around declaring her love for Aldi.

Aldi PartyAldi PartyMeaghan Singleton/Facebook

Maybe for my next birthday I’ll take a leaf out of Meaghan’s book and throw myself a Zara-themed birthday party (because you’re never too old for a birthday party, OK?).

