South Carolina Preacher Live-Streams Sermon As His Home Burns Down In The Background

Sammy Smith/Facebook

A South Carolina preacher told his congregation ‘God is good’ as he live-streamed his home burning down on Facebook.

Sammy Smith gave a sermon as he filmed firefighters attempting to put out the blaze, which had engulfed the top floor of his house, telling viewers, ‘He is blessing us. Everything gonna be alright.’

Advert 10

Smith, who is an ‘apostle’ at the Grace Cathedral Ministries in Piedmont, South Carolina, said he had been due to lead church when the fire occurred on Sunday, September 7.

Sammy Smith/Facebook

‘I always say He will make a way and sometimes we don’t understand, and as I’ve been saying recently, God might not put the blessing in your hand, but in your reach,’ he continued to preach from the street, while intermittently updating his followers on the situation.

‘My house is on fire, right now, it’s upstairs. I hope it don’t get downstairs,’ he said, per the Daily Mail, joking, ‘Looks like I might not be able to shave much this morning.’

Advert 10

Towards the end of the video, Smith told his followers that his house had been ‘probably pretty much destroyed’, but emphasised that his faith in God was not shaken by the scary accident. ‘God got us out. And, you know, God’s will always has to be done. Sometimes we don’t understand His will.’

Sammy Smith/Facebook

The 64-year-old later told local news network WYFF that while he and his family had escape safely, his daughter and godson had lost all of their belongings. He added that while firefighters had not determined the cause of the fire, he believed it may have been started by faulty electronics.

Smith also praised the kindness of his neighbours, who attempted to fight the fire with garden hoses until firefighters arrived, as well as his congregants, saying, ‘They were bringing up donations and putting them in my hand, And I felt their love. And I when I felt their love I became a crybaby.’

Advert 10

‘It was something… not about the house, not about any of that stuff not about the clothes that were lost, not about the stuff – their love moved me.’