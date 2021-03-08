South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham Says Trump Has ‘Dark Side’ That Could Destroy Republican Party
South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham said in a recent interview he thinks Trump has a ‘dark side’ that could either make or break the Republican party.
Graham said he believes the former POTUS could either ‘destroy’ the Republican party if he runs again in four years time, or make it stronger and more diverse.
Graham continued to jump between support and criticism throughout the interview with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, who said Trump shows ‘no remorse’ regarding his election challenges and that he still tells everyone he won November’s election.
Responding to Swan’s comments, Graham said, ‘I tell [Trump] every day that he wants to listen that I think the main reason he probably lost in Arizona is beatin’ on the dead guy called John McCain.’
Prior to his death in 2018, McCain, a friend of Graham’s, served as the US Senator for Arizona.
Discussing Trump’s so-called ‘magic’, and the difficulty of ‘harnessing’ it, Graham said:
What’s hard is to take a movement that I think is good for the country, to try get the leader of the movement – who’s got lots of problems facing him and the party – and see if we can make a go of it.
Mitt Romney didn’t do it, John McCain didn’t do it. There’s something about Trump. There’s a dark side and there’s some magic there. What I’m just trying to do is harness the magic.
Graham went on to describe Trump as a mix of Jesse Helms, Ronald Reagan and P.T. Barnum.
He continued, ‘He could make the Republican party something that nobody else I know could make it. He could make it bigger, he could make it stronger, he could make it more diverse, and he also could destroy it.’
The pair also touch upon the riot at the Capitol building that shook Washington DC on January 6, something which Graham described as a ‘dark day in American history’, though he still sees Trump as a friend.
The 65-year-old said, ‘Donald Trump was my friend before the riot. And I’m trying to keep a relationship with him after the riot. I still consider him a friend. What happened was a dark day in American history, and we’re going to move forward.’
