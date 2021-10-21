South Korean Protesters Wear Squid Game Costumes To Demand Better Working Conditions

@yunsukCNA/Twitter/Alamy

South Korean protesters were spotted wearing Squid Game masks as they took to the streets this week to demand better working conditions.

The demonstrations were made up of tens of thousands of labour union members who ignored government warnings against protests to call for better conditions for irregular workers as well as an increase to minimum wage.

Irregular workers, which includes temporary and contract workers, do not receive full benefits under South Korea’s labour laws.

According to the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), some 80,000 members joined rallies that took place across 13 cities, The Straits Times reports. As many as 550,000 members also took part in a one-day strike across the country, with school canteen workers and delivery drivers among those who refused to work.

Thousands of those who took to the streets did so while wearing costumes and masks reminiscent of Squid Game, which tells the story of indebted people who take on deadly children’s games in a bid to win millions of dollars.

Some union workers cited by Lim Yun Suk, the Korea Bureau Chief for Channel News Asia, said ‘they too are struggling to make a living’ like the characters in the Netflix drama.

The series hit close to home for some viewers in South Korea, with one worker named Lee telling ABC News, ‘Some scenes were very hard to watch.’

Lee worked at South Korea’s Ssangyong Motors and struggled with financial difficulties and depression after he was laid off alongside 2,600 other employees in 2009.

‘In Squid Game you see characters scrambling to survive after being laid off at work, struggling to operate fried chicken diners or working as ‘daeri’ drivers’, who get paid for driving people home in their own cars after they’ve been drinking, Lee said. ‘That reminded me of my co-workers who died.’

Wednesday’s rally took place in spite of coronavirus restrictions, which only allow gatherings of up to eight or 10 people if the group includes four fully vaccinated people.