Southwest Airlines Apologises To Woman After Banning Her From Flying Because Of Her Outfit

Airline Apologises To Woman After Banning Her From Flying Because Of Her Outfit UziSuzy/Twitter/PA Images

An airline has been forced to apologise after refusing to let a woman fly because of the way she was dressed.

Kayla Eubanks was told she would not be able to board a Southwest Airlines flight from New York’s LaGuardia airport to Chicago because her outfit – a black halter top and full length orange skirt – violated the company’s dress code.

Sharing the incident on Twitter, Kayla said airline staff described her top as ‘lewd, obscene and offensive’.

‘I really wanna know why Southwest Airlines is policing my clothes like this. How will my shirt impact my flight, for myself, the other passengers or even the pilot? Y’all have a dress code for CUSTOMERS who pay to get on a plane? It’s the constant policing of women’s bodies for me,’ she wrote.

Kayla later shared a video of airline staff telling her she can’t board the plane because of her outfit, despite the fact she says they were unable to find the policy that detailed the dress code.

Speaking to Buzzfeed, the 22-year-old said she would normally dress in a different fashion for the airport, but when she decided on the black halter top, she had no idea that anyone would take issue with it.

‘Generally I wear, like, T-shirts, sweats, or whatever to the airport, but it was supposed to be like 77 degrees in Chicago when I landed. It’s only an hour-and-a-half, two-hour flight,’ she explained.

‘I’ve seen men on planes shirtless. I’ve seen them with tank tops where I can see their nipples on the side — not to make it about other people, but I’ve seen a lot of other things on planes.’

Kayla was only allowed to board the plane when the pilot loaned her a t-shirt, however, when she took it off mid-flight, she was told she would need to speak to a supervisor when the plane landed.

Southwest Airline’s dress code says customers should ‘dress to impress’, adding, ‘while Southwest’s dress code is relaxed and casual, you will be expected to present a clean, well groomed, and tasteful appearance.’

After the Twitter thread went viral, with hundreds of people suggesting the airline just picks and chooses when to implement its dress code, Southwest issued an apology to Kayla and said it would refund the cost of her flight as a ‘gesture of goodwill’.

Kayla said a more appropriate response would be for the airline to review its policy and develop clearer guidelines.