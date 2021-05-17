Space Force Commander Removed After Claiming Marxism Is Infiltrating The Military

United States Air Force/Donald Trump/Twitter

A Space Force Commander who claimed Marxism is infiltrating the ministry has been removed from his position.

While most people would acknowledge that it would be tough for an economic study to infiltrate the US military, one Commander insisted this was the case. This has resulted in Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier being reassigned after he promoted his book that explained his ideology.

Speaking about his book, titled Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military, the commander explained how ‘a theory in which class struggle is a central element in the analysis of social change in Western societies’ was posing a threat to the military.

Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier seemingly has communism and Marxism confused. His book includes an image of a hammer and sickle, the iconography of the Soviet Union, but warns of the historical analysis proposed by Karl Marx. While Communism did follow on from the statements of Marx, it is not a direct reflection of his approaches to looking at class struggle.

Lohmeier, commander of the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base in Colorado, appeared on the Information Operation podcast to discuss his book. He has noted ‘the diversity, inclusion and equity industry and the trainings we are receiving in the military… is rooted in critical race theory, which is rooted in Marxism.’

It appears the larger issue for Lohmeier is the promotion of racial diversity, which he seemingly sees as a threat to American values. In fact, he took issue with a statement Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby allegedly put out, saying ‘there are too many white pilots,’ despite Kirby denying ever making these claims.

The Lieutenant apparently did not agree with ‘diversity training,’ and noted that inclusive training was leading to retention problems. His book seemingly tapped into the anti-Semitic Cultural Marxism conspiracy theory, which believes that intellectuals are creating a culture war. However, the commander also noted the book was not intended to be partisan political.

Lohmeier told Military.com:

My intent never has been to engage in partisan politics. I have written a book about a particular political ideology in the hope that our defense department might return to being politically non-partisan in the future as it has honorably throughout history.

In response, a Space Force spokesperson said Lohmeier had been reassigned: ‘This decision was based on public comments made by Lt. Col. Lohmeier in a recent podcast. Lt Gen. (Stephen) Whiting has initiated a command directed investigation on whether these comments constitute prohibited partisan political activity.’