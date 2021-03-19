Spain Legalises Euthanasia In Landmark Ruling

Pxhere/Wikimedia

Lawmakers in Spain’s lower parliament have voted in favour of legalising euthanasia and assisted suicide.

The law, which is expected to take effect in June, will allow long-suffering patients with ‘serious, chronic illness with no chance of recovery and with unbearable suffering’ to seek support from a doctor in ending their own life.

Advert 10

Prior to the passing of the new legislation, helping someone end their own life could result in up to 10 years behind bars, BBC News reported.

PA Images

Spain now joins just three other countries in Europe – Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands – as well as Canada and Colombia, which have already passed laws legalising euthanasia and assisted suicide.

Meanwhile, Spain’s neighbouring Portugal also tried to make the same step, however the country’s top court rejected it as being unconstitutional.

Advert 10

Just moments after the vote, which saw 202 voting for and 140 against, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez tweeted, ‘Today we have become a country that is more humane, fairer and freer. The euthanasia law, widely demanded by society, has finally become a reality.’

In order to pass the legislation, Sánchez’s Socialist Party had to seek the help of other parties, despite pushbacks from right-wing lawmakers who have vowed to overturn the ruling at the first given opportunity.

A critic of the bill, MP Lourdes Mendez from the far-right Vox party, accused the government of ‘electing death instead of medicine’, as per CNN.

Advert 10

The bill was first introduced into the Spanish parliament three years ago, and has since undergone extensive revisions by parliamentary committees and in the Senate.

The new law will allow chronically ill people to end their lives in two different ways, differentiating between euthanasia and assisted suicide.

PA Images

Assisted suicide refers to when a person is capable of undertaking the act themselves with a bit of support, however euthanasia refers to intentionally ending another person’s life.

Advert 10

To qualify under the new legislation, the person must be a Spanish national or legal resident who is ‘fully aware and conscious’ when they make the request, which must be made in writing twice, 15 days apart.

Doctors will only consider applications from patients who are living with a ‘serious or incurable disease’ or a ‘chronic or incapacitating’ condition which causes ‘intolerable suffering’, however they do have the right to withdraw from the procedure.