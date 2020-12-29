Spain To Keep Register Of Those Who Refuses The Coronavirus Vaccine
Spain will be keeping a record of anyone who refuses to have the coronavirus vaccine.
Spanish health minister Salvador Illa has stated that the government will now keep a register of those who refuse to take the vaccine, however these details won’t be made public and won’t be available to employers.
Spain, one of the worst affected countries in Europe, is currently in the process of rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine which was given approval for EU member states just last week.
As reported by BBC News, Illa gave an interview with La Sexta television on Monday, December 28, during which he emphasised that although the vaccination wouldn’t be mandatory, the best way to defeat the virus would be to ‘vaccinate all of us – the more the better’.
Illa explained:
What will be done is a register, which will be shared with our European partners… of those people who have been offered it and have simply rejected it.
It is not a document which will be made public and it will be done with the utmost respect for data protection.
He continued:
People who are offered a therapy that they refuse for any reason, it will be noted in the register… that there is no error in the system, not to have given this person the possibility of being vaccinated.
The number of coronavirus related deaths in Spain rose above the 50,000 mark on Monday, December 28, with the country having so far registered over 1.8 million infections over the course of the pandemic.
