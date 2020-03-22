Spanish Police Surprise Quarantined Residents With Music In The Streets Tracy Annette/Facebook

As millions of people around the world adjust to life in isolation as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, police in Spain are doing their best to raise spirits.

Heartwarming footage shared on social media shows police officers singing and dancing in the streets, providing music and positive vibes as surprised residents looked on from their houses.

As the officers danced in the streets of Majorca, homeowners soon joined in with the singing, clapping along and waving from the balconies.

You can watch the incredible moment below:

The police might be very strict here in Mallorca about keeping us in, but they are doing their best also to break our boredom 😁 Posted by Tracy Annette on Saturday, March 21, 2020

The video shows two police cars driving down the residential street, sirens blazing, before a group of officers exit their vehicles and one shouts: ‘We’ve come to sing!’

The officer then, complete with a guitar and microphone, proceeds to sing Joan Petit – a common Catalan children’s song – to the neighbourhood while the other four officers clap and dance along with the residents.

According to local reports, the police department plan to continue singing to residents in the Pina and Randa areas today, March 22, between 3pm and 7pm as advertised on their social media platforms. One of the officers is part of a singing group.

spanish police officers play music quarantine coronavirus Tracy Annette/Facebook

The video, which was originally shared on Facebook and later shared across Twitter, went viral immediately after getting posted, with thousands praising the police in Spain for boosting morale at such a trying time.

The officers’ actions were described as ‘brilliant’ by many, with one person writing: ‘They deserve recognition, without doubt. Now more than never, we need [to] fight together.’

Another described the scene as ‘public service at it’s best’, while one wrote:

This made me cry and I’m still working out why. The people. All of them. All of you. Scared but being brave. The front liners. The sick and the dying. The world we knew, changed so dramatically and so quickly.

The heartwarming footage was filmed almost one week after Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez declared an absolute quarantine across the country in a television appearance on Sunday, March 15.

According to the latest figures published today, March 22, there have so far been 28,572 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Spain and 1,720 reported deaths, a 30% increase from the previous day.

The quarantine means residents all over the country will only be allowed to leave their homes to buy food, medicine, or other essential items, with those who breach the quarantine set to receive fines between €100 and €600,000.

spain quarantine PA Images

Some will also face a prison sentence from three months to one year, depending on the severity of their behaviour and how much it’s perceived to impact public health.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by coronavirus and the families of those who have lost their lives.