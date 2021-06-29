Spectator Who Caused Tour De France Crash Has Now Allegedly Fled The Country

FloBikes/YouTube

A spectator who caused a crash at the Tour De France has allegedly fled the country, her whereabouts unknown after it emerged that deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault intends to take legal action against her.

The race descended into chaos on Saturday, June 26, after an unknown woman, believed to be from Germany and wearing a bright yellow coat, held out sign in the path of the oncoming cyclists, right at handlebar height.

The sign struck German cyclist Tony Martin, who toppled from his bike and knocked over a fellow racer during his fall. Moments later, around 50 riders lay in a tangled heap in the road, with the resulting pile up leaving 21 people injured. One competitor, Jasha Sütterlin, was forced to exit the tour altogether.

Thouault told AFP:

We are suing this woman who behaved so badly. We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don’t spoil the show for everyone.

Christian Prudhomme, director of the Tour de France, said the woman fled shortly after the incident, before the arrival of police officers, and is yet to be traced, Ouest France reports.

The spectator could end up facing a year behind bars as well as a number of fines. Firstly, of €1,500 for ‘unintentional injuries with disability not exceeding three months per violation’. Secondly, a fine of up to €15,000, should German cyclist Jasha Sütterlin, who had to retire from the race, files a complaint, L’Equipe reports.

The gendarmerie is now calling for for witnesses on Facebook to track the woman down. However, at the time of writing, she is still nowhere to be seen.