Spectator Who Caused Tour De France’s ‘Worst-Ever’ Crash Has Been Arrested

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 30 Jun 2021 14:54
Spectator Who Caused Tour De France's 'Worst-Ever' Crash Has Been Arrested

The person who caused the catastrophic Tour de France crash has been arrested.

It’s believed that the unnamed woman was arrested today, June 30, following a police hunt to find her. At one point, it was reported she had fled the country.

The ordeal took place on Saturday, June 26, which left dozens of cyclists with injuries. Some injuries were as minor as road rash, while one person was left with broken ribs and a punctured lung.

The person had been holding up a cardboard sign to the TV cameras filming the annual sporting event and blocked cyclist Tony Martin’s path in the process. As a result, Martin, and many other cyclists, were sent flying off their bikes.

The sign she was holding up read ‘Allez Opi-Omi’, a German term of endearment for grandparents according to CyclingNews.

The culprit has been taken into custody in Brittany, France, Reuters reports.

The day after the crash, the French authorities announced it had launched an investigation for ‘involuntary injuries with incapacity not exceeding three months by manifestly deliberate violation of an obligation of safety or prudence’, RTL reports.

The arrested woman could be facing a €1,500 fine. However, this could be increased if any of the riders decide to file a complaint against her.

The event’s organiser has since threatened the sue the woman. Race deputy director, Pierre-Yves Thouault, said, ‘We are suing this woman who behaved so badly… so that the tiny minority of people who do this don’t spoil the show for everyone.’

