Speeding Businessman Knocks Down And Kills Girl, 8, After Taking Selfie At Wheel

Emily was a happy and healthy eight-year-old girl and it is difficult to conceive of a more innocent reason for her and her grandmother to to be out and about that day. There was nothing untoward going on. No one could have predicted what was going to happen next.

It seems to me instead of reducing your speed significantly you sounded your horn as a warning and you swerved to your left. However that only served to startle Emily. She had been holding her grandmother’s hand but she let go apparently attempting to run to the far side of the road and your car collided with her.

There is evidence that you had been driving in a particular hurry to pick up a friend who was waiting for you. A photograph was sent to your friend showing you were stuck in traffic. Your passenger sent a message saying you were ‘breaking speed barriers’. You were in a hurry you had been held up and you were frustrated by the time the accident had occurred.

But you had picked up your friend so that cause to be in a hurry had evaporated and I don’t know why you were in a hurry at the time of the accident. But you were driving at a grossly excessive speed and there was a failure to properly keep a look out at traffic conditions ahead and a failure to react to the movement of Emily and pedestrians on the road ahead.