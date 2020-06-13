SpongeBob SquarePants Comes Out As Gay In Nickelodeon Pride Month Post
SpongeBob SquarePants appears to have come out in a Nickelodeon tweet celebrating Pride month.
Fans think the children’s TV channel revealed the character is gay on Saturday, June 13, in a tweet honouring its LGBTQ+ stars.
Nickelodeon wrote: ‘Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈.’
All of the characters pictured in the tweet, SpongeBob, Schwoz Schwartz from Henry Danger, and Korra from Avatar spin-off Legend of Korra, are featured with a rainbow hue.
SpongeBob’s sexuality has long been the subject of fan theories, with articles from as far back as the early 2000s asking if the beloved character could be gay.
Korra is bisexual while actor Michael Cohen, who plays Schwoz Schwartz, is transgender.
For many, this confirms the long-held theory he is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
Fans were quick to respond to the tweet, with many praising Nickelodeon for the announcement.
One fan wrote: ‘Announcing Spongebob being gay then turning comments off cause it ain’t no debate. Nickelodeon SNAPPED.’
Another added: ‘Did they just confirm SpongeBob as gay and then turn off the replies. If so I love this for him’.
In 2002, a number of publications including The Wall Street Journal and Entertainment Weekly both ran articles asking if the character was gay.
As Gary Susman writes in Entertainment Weekly:
Consider: SpongeBob lives in a pineapple in an undersea locale called Bikini Bottom.
His best buddy is an ebullient pink starfish named Patrick.
Another friend is a finicky squid named Squidward who enjoys bubble baths and classical music and talks like Paul Lynde.
SpongeBob and Patrick are occasionally seen holding hands and enjoy watching a superhero TV show called The Adventures of Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy.
As an article on the Gay Financial Network’s website puts it, ‘You do the math, folks.’
However, both Nickelodeon and the series’ now late creator Stephen Hillenburg firmly denied the theories, with Hillenburg suggesting SpongeBob was not gay but asexual.
Speaking to EW, he said:
I always think of [the characters] as being somewhat asexual. I do think that the attitude of the show is about tolerance. Everybody is different, and the show embraces that. No one is shut out.
Some fans believe that Hillenburg’s 18-year-old statement confirms that the character is not gay but asexual, saying: ‘Spongebob isn’t actually gay, however, he IS on the LGBT+ spectrum.’
Obviously, it’s worth considering Hillenburg’s statements were made almost two decades ago when the series had only been running for three years and attitudes were vastly different.
It’s therefore entirely possible that both he and the studio were reluctant to say anything that could impact the burgeoning franchise.
Nickelodeon is yet to clarify the meaning of its post, but as a bisexual woman, I am always happy to see more LGBTQ+ characters represented in the mainstream.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]
