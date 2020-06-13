SpongeBob SquarePants Comes Out As Gay In Nickelodeon Pride Month Post

Consider: SpongeBob lives in a pineapple in an undersea locale called Bikini Bottom.

His best buddy is an ebullient pink starfish named Patrick.

Another friend is a finicky squid named Squidward who enjoys bubble baths and classical music and talks like Paul Lynde.

SpongeBob and Patrick are occasionally seen holding hands and enjoy watching a superhero TV show called The Adventures of Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy.

As an article on the Gay Financial Network’s website puts it, ‘You do the math, folks.’