Sports Announcer Filmed Calling Student Athletes N-Word After They Knelt During Anthem

CoachFParks/Twitter

A sports announcer was filmed using racial slurs towards a group of student athletes who knelt during the national anthem.

The ordeal took place on Thursday, March 11, during a high school basketball game between Norman High School girls basketball team and Midwest City High School in Sapulpa, Oklahoma.

Likely to have presumed his mic was off at the time of the comments, Matt Rowan called the Norman High School students ‘f*cking n******’.

CoachFParks/Twitter

He continued to say, ‘I hope Norman gets their ass kicked. F*ck them. I hope they lose. They’re gonna kneel like that?’

The school’s coach later shared the footage online where the slur can be heard. He wrote with the clip, ‘Hey @NFHSNetwork looks like you forgot to cut the Mic!!! “F****** N******” is the one that really got me!! Tell us how you really feel!! THIS IS WHY THEY KNEEL!!!’

The tweet has since been liked over 18,000 times and retweeted nearly 10,000 times.

Warning: Offensive Language

Norman High School’s superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino later issued a statement condemning the announcer for his racial slurs.

As per Complex, Migliorino said, ‘We condemn and will not tolerate the disgusting words and attitudes of these announcers. This type of hate speech has no place in our society and we are outraged that it would be directed at any human being, and particularly at our students.’

He continued:

It is tragic that the hard work and skill of this team is being overshadowed by the vile, malignant words of these individuals. We will do everything in our power to support and uplift our team and everyone affected by this incident.

Migliorino added that the school will be using a different broadcast network for the remainder of the tournament.

The NFHS Network has since stated that it is investigating the matter.

The announcer himself has issued a statement as well where he apologised for his offensive comments and claimed that he made them because his blood sugar had spiked.

Rowan said, ‘I will state I suffer Type 1 Diabetes and during the game my sugar was spiking. While not excusing my remarks, it is not unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are not appropriate as well as hurtful.’

He then apologised to the basketball team, their families, coaches and the ‘entire school system’.