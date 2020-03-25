Spring Breaker Apologises For Saying Coronavirus Wouldn’t Stop Him Partying

I would like to sincerely apologise for the insincere comment I made in regards to COVID-19 while on spring break. I wasn’t aware of the severity of my actions and comments. I’d like to take this time to own up to the mistakes I’ve made and apologise to the people I’ve offended.

Like many others, I have elderly people who I adore more than anything in the world and other family members who are at risk, and I understand how concerning this disease is for us all. Our generation may feel invincible, like I did when I commented, but we have a responsibility to listen and follow the recommendations in our communities.

I will continue to learn and reflect from this and continue to pray for our well-being. I deeply apologise from the bottom of my heart for my insensitivity and unawareness of my actions.