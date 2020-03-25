Spring Breaker Apologises For Saying Coronavirus Wouldn’t Stop Him Partying
A spring breaker who said the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t going to stop him from partying has since apologised for his comments.
Globally, there have been more than 425,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at time of writing. Government measures have been stepping up in order to tackle the outbreak, with social distancing heavily encouraged – if not enforced – and a huge switch to working from home.
It’s an unprecedented event in our modern history, so it’s understandable if some people haven’t fully appreciated the gravity of the situation – for example, a group of teenagers defying advice in pursuit of a good time. However, one such teen has proved there’s still plenty of time to turn the tide.
CBS News posted a video to Twitter last week full of quick interviews with teens flocking to Miami for spring break – despite widespread urges to not congregate in large groups and stay at home, in order to limit the spread of coronavirus.
The first teen in the video, Brady Sluder, said: ‘If I get corona I’ll get corona, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying. You know, I’ve been waiting, we’ve been waiting for Miami spring break for a while. About two months we’ve had this trip planned, two or three months, and we’re just out here having a good time. Whatever happens, happens.’
It quickly went viral, with a storm outrage and vitriol filling the replies. Sluder has since taken heed of social media’s anger, publishing a lengthy apology to Instagram acknowledging the error in his priorities.
The apology reads:
I would like to sincerely apologise for the insincere comment I made in regards to COVID-19 while on spring break. I wasn’t aware of the severity of my actions and comments. I’d like to take this time to own up to the mistakes I’ve made and apologise to the people I’ve offended.
Like many others, I have elderly people who I adore more than anything in the world and other family members who are at risk, and I understand how concerning this disease is for us all. Our generation may feel invincible, like I did when I commented, but we have a responsibility to listen and follow the recommendations in our communities.
I will continue to learn and reflect from this and continue to pray for our well-being. I deeply apologise from the bottom of my heart for my insensitivity and unawareness of my actions.
In the post’s caption, Sluder added he wasn’t looking for ‘forgiveness or pity’ but a chance to ‘become a better person, a better son, a better friend, and a better citizen’. ‘Life is precious. Don’t be arrogant and think you’re invincible like myself. I’ve learned from these trying times and I’ve felt the repercussions to the fullest,’ he added.
Don’t view social distancing and government-mandated staying at home as an infringement on your freedom – these are essential steps we all must take to flatten the curve of coronavirus. Wise up, pay attention.
