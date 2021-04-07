St. Louis Elects First Black Female Mayor

PA

St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones made history this week as she was elected the city’s first Black mayor.

Jones faced Alderwoman Cara Spencer in the general election in Missouri on Tuesday, April 6, but ultimately came out on top with 51.7% of the vote.

Following the vote, Jones will be sworn in on April 20 to replace Mayor Lyda Krewson, who announced last year that she would not be seeking a second term.

Following her win on Tuesday, April 6, Jones told the city it was ‘an opportunity for us to rise’.

She commented: ‘I told you when I was running that we aren’t done avoiding tough conversations. We are done ignoring the racism that has held our city and our region back.’

In her speech, Jones also vowed that she would ‘not stay silent’ when she sees racism, homophobia, transphobia, xenophobia, religious intolerance, or indeed ‘any injustice’.

Spencer acknowledged the importance of Jones’ win and said it was ‘something we should all celebrate,’ adding: ‘Our city broke a glass ceiling tonight, a ceiling that shouldn’t have been there.’

A former state representative, Jones has been treasurer since 2013 and has made clear her criticism of the criminal justice system’s ‘arrest and incarcerate’ model, NBC News reports.

During her time as mayor she plans to introduce more social workers, mental health counsellors and substance abuse counsellors to tackle the issue of violence in the city, rather than adding more uniformed police officers.

This year’s election marked a change in St. Louis’ primary elections, with Democratic and Republican primary elections previously having taken place in March followed by a race between the winners competing in April.

In November, city voters approved a new, nonpartisan format in which all candidates compete against each other in March, after which the two candidates with the most votes, in this case Democrats Jones and Spencer, advanced.

