Stalker Locates Victim Using Reflection In Her Eye From Insta Posts

China Press/Toyko Reporter

Police in Tokyo have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a woman after he tracked her down using the reflections in her own selfies.

The 26-year-old man was charged with injury caused by forcible indecency after the alleged assault, and the case has sparked discussion in Japan about the risks of fame in today’s digital age, where it seems almost anything is possible online.

The suspect told authorities he determined his victim’s located by poring through photos and selfies of the person, and analysing the scenery reflected in her eyes.

Tokyo Reporter

The 26-year-old’s victim was reportedly a pop star in her 20s, according to CBS News. And with a combination of the scenery he pieced together from her selfies, and Google Street View, he was able to work out where she lived.

The suspect, named Hibiki Sato, would apparently enlarge the photos, and first worked out which train station the woman commuted from by working out which landmarks she passed on her journey. He then triangulated these landmarks on Google Street View, and was able to determine which station she was riding from, according to police.

Sato was arrested on Tuesday this week, October 8. He also apparently revealed to investigators how he would study all aspects of the victim’s photos, such as curtain placement and the direction of natural light coming in, in order to work out which building she lived in.

Pexels

After working out her location and stalking his victim, Sato allegedly attacked and molested the woman as she entered her building one night in early September. He reportedly fled the scene, but was later identified by security camera images.

A spokesperson for the police told Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun:

People should be fully aware that posting pictures and video on social media runs the risk of divulging personal data.

In response, some people suggested a crime like this was almost inevitable due to the ever-higher-resolution cameras available in smartphones, and the pressure on young people – popstars in particular – to regularly post photos online.

Pexels

As Shuichiro Hoshi, a professor at Tokyo Metropolitan University, said: ‘The picture quality of smartphone cameras has become very fine, and a new risk has arisen in which private information is being leaked unexpectedly. In other words, the risk of a so-called ‘digital stalker’ is on the rise.’

According to the Tokyo Reporter, the victim was 21-year-old Ena Mastuoka, a member of pop group Tenshi Tsukinukeni Yomi.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]