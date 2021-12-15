Star Hobson: Mother And Partner Sentenced Over Death Of 16-Month-Old Girl

Warning: Distressing Content

West Yorkshire Police

A mother and her partner have been sentenced to prison over the death of 16-month-old Star Hobson, who died after suffering ‘utterly catastrophic’ injuries.

Star passed away in September 2020 after suffering months of assaults and psychological harm.

She lived in Keighley, West Yorkshire, with her mother, 20-year-old Frankie Smith, who has been cleared of murder but convicted of causing or allowing her daughter’s death.

Smith’s partner, 28-year-old Savannah Brockhill, was found guilty on Tuesday, December 14, of murdering Star. She was sentenced today with minimum of 25 years in prison, while Smith was jailed for eight years.

In the months prior to her death, five different family members and friends raised concerns with authorities about the 16-month-old’s wellbeing. Jurors at the trial were told that in spite of the warning signs, social services and police failed to act, Sky News reports.

Brockhill and Smith are said to have been able to convince care workers that marks spotted on Star were accidental, or that the complaints made against them came from people who did not accept their relationship.

Star was taken to hospital on September 22, 2020, but prosecutors said her injuries were ‘utterly catastrophic’ and ‘unsurvivable’. The injuries are said to have involved extensive damage to Star’s abdominal cavity, which was ’caused by a severe and forceful blow or blows, either in the form of punching, stamping or kicking to the abdomen’.

Star’s great-grandfather, David Fawcett, described Brockhill as ‘just pure evil’ and said it was ‘disgusting’ that the toddler did not receive help after five referrals.

He commented: ‘Not one of them did anything. It’s just beyond belief, really.’

After the couple were convicted on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Star’s death as ‘shocking and heartbreaking’. He added: ‘We must protect children from these barbaric crimes and ensure lessons are learned.’

Following Star’s death, the Bradford Partnership, which includes agencies that were in contact with Star while she was alive, has said a review into the case will be published next year.

It has also said that it ‘deeply regrets’ that ‘not all the warning signs’ were spotted.