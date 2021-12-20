Star Hobson’s Killer ‘Saved In Prison After Collapsing From Cardiac Arrests’

Warning: Distressing Content.

The woman who killed 16-month-old Star Hobson has reportedly been ‘saved in prison after collapsing from cardiac arrests’.

Star died in September 2020 after suffering ‘utterly catastrophic’ and ‘unsurvivable’ injuries at the hands of her mother’s partner, Savannah Brockhill. Her death followed months of assaults and psychological harm at her home in Keighley, West Yorkshire.

On December 14, Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of murdering the toddler, and was given a minimum prison sentence of 25 years in prison on December 15. Star’s mother, Frankie Smith, who was cleared of murder, was sentenced to eight years for causing or allowing her daughter’s death.

As reported by The Sun, just two days before facing murder charges, Brockhill collapsed while on remand and was discovered face down after suffering a 90-minute seizure.

Brockhill reportedly suffered two cardiac arrests, but was revived both times by medics, who saved her life by performing CPR.

The amateur boxer reportedly went against medical advice by discharging herself from hospital and returning to Styal prison in Cheshire.

Speaking with The Sun on Sunday, December 19, Star’s great-grandad Frank Smith, 68, said:

I wish they had let her die. Star’s injuries were so horrific they couldn’t revive her. And yet, Brockhill is saved. How unfair is that?

In the months prior to Star’s death, as reported by Sky News, five different family members and friends raised concerns with authorities about her wellbeing.

Despite the warning signs, social services and police failed to act, with Brockhill and Smith having convinced care workers that marks spotted on Star were accidental, stating that complaints made against them had been made by those who did not accept their relationship.

The Bradford Partnership, which includes agencies that were in contact with Star while she was alive, has stated that a review into the case will be published next year, expressing ‘deeply regrets’ that ‘not all the warning signs’ had been spotted.

