Star Trek And Chariots Of Fire Actor Ben Cross Dies Aged 72
Ben Cross, who was best known for his role as athlete Harold Abrahams in Chariots of Fire, has died at the age of 72.
The actor’s daughter Lauren confirmed the news on Facebook yesterday, August 18, and said Cross died in Vienna, Austria. His representatives added that he had died ‘suddenly’ following a short illness.
Cross moved from stage to screen with a minor role in the 1977 war film A Bridge Too Far, before going on to star as the lead in the Oscar-winning Chariots of Fire in 1981. Later in his career he appeared as Malagant in the 1995 film First Knight, and as Sarek in the 2009 reboot of Star Trek.
Lauren addressed her father’s fans on his Facebook page, saying she was ‘utterly heartbroken’.
She wrote:
Dear Fans of Ben Cross. This is his daughter, Lauren… my darling father died a few hours ago. He had been sick for a while but there was a rapid decline over the past week.
The press will be announcing his death soon, I just wanted you all — his most loyal and loving fans — to hear it from us first. Thank you for all your support over the years.
Lauren added that Cross ‘really enjoyed interacting’ with his fans, and the adoration for the actor has been made clear through tributes and memories shared by fans and former co-stars.
James Bond’s Colin Salmon, who worked with Cross on The Devil’s Light, tweeted:
It was good working with him, seeing his twinkle & his craft.
He wrote songs for the Sinatra of Bulgaria, had so many stories & spoke in Bulgarian and German on set. Go Well Ben RIP.
Cross’ family released a statement following the actor’s death in which they described him as a born showman and entertainer who was a walking encyclopedia of music, and who could ‘sing anything’, AP News reports.
The statement read:
He was a man who taught us to embrace our feelings, whatever they may be. We are grateful for the time we had with him. His spirit lives on in our hearts through his words, his music, and the love that we still feel.
Cross is survived by his wife, Deyana Boneva Cross, as well as his two children, Lauren and Theo.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
CreditsAP and 1 other
AP
Ben Cross/Facebook