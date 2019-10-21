Star Wars Shares Beautiful Tribute To Carrie Fisher On Her Birthday

Star Wars/Twitter

As the world prepares for a new Star Wars trailer to drop, fans have been paying tribute to Carrie Fisher on what would have been her 63rd birthday.

The Skywalker saga, which started back in 1977 with A New Hope, will finally come to a close this Christmas with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Fisher, who played Princess Leia, passed away in 2016 following a heart attack. In the years since, her legacy hasn’t come close to fading, as fans continue to show their affection for the beloved actress.

Check out the trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below:

The official Star Wars account posted its own tribute today (October 21), which – at the time of writing – has been retweeted more than 8,500 times and liked nearly 25,000 times.

The caption for the tweet read: ‘Remembering our princess, our general, and our everlasting rebel.’

It’s a short GIF with a great quote from the actress, reminding us all of her boundless spirit.

Remembering our princess, our general, and our everlasting rebel. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4YiipHiZhy — Star Wars (@starwars) October 21, 2019

The quote reads:

Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What’s important is the action. You don’t have to wait to be confident.

Plenty of other people and accounts have been showing the love today. One account wrote: ‘From a Galaxy Far Far Away. We celebrate the day for our princess, our general. Who we all consider royalty, Happy Birthday Carrie, I find it difficult to talk in the past tense. So I’m not going to, ‘No one is ever really gone…’ #HappyBirthday #CarrieFisher’

Carrie Fisher would have turned 63 today. She will forever be in our hearts 💕 Our Princess. Our General. Our Queen. pic.twitter.com/kJjigqn9ci — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) October 21, 2019

Another fan wrote: ‘Happy birthday carrie fisher, you were the brightest light in the galaxy and we miss and love you dearly.’

As per CNET, Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis said of the closing chapter:

It’s the end of an era, and fans cannot wait to see the epic conclusion to the Skywalker saga that began more than four decades ago. The Rise of Skywalker is truly among the biggest and most anticipated films ever, and we are beyond excited to see how this momentous chapter in Star Wars storytelling nears its end.

Check out the teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below:

Princess Leia will appear in the movie using previously unseen footage filmed during the productions for The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

As reported by the MailOnline, Mark Hamill (who plays Luke Skywalker) said before The Last Jedi hit cinemas:

It’s so hard for me to think of her in the past tense because she is so alive in my mind. She’s irreplaceable and we all loved her and it was impossible not to have fun when you were around Carrie. I know she would want us to enjoy the film and to be happy and laugh, because that’s what Carrie was all about.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits UK cinemas on December 19.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]