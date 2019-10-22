Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Final Trailer Drops

Disney

The journey nears its end: the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is here.

In 1977, a new breed of fandom was born. With the inception of the Star Wars universe in A New Hope, an epic story began that’s enchanted audiences for nearly half a century.

In December, after some late series turbulence, the Skywalker saga comes to its seismic end. ‘Every generation has a legend.’

Check out the new trailer for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker below:

Picking up a year after the events of The Last Jedi, our surviving heroes in a galaxy far, far away must band together to face off against the nefarious First Order once and for all.

The new trilogy’s gang are set to reunite: Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). Of course, there’s also the small matter of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Directed by J.J. Abrams, who helmed the first entry of the franchise’s return, The Force Awakens, it’s set to be a pure feast of a climax.

Check out the D23 Expo teaser below:

Will Kylo be defeated, or will he go to the Light? Will Rey remain the orphan The Last Jedi claimed, or will her origins have more significance than a ‘nobody’ (also, we need to know more about that Darth Maul saber)? And, pressingly, what role exactly will Emperor Palpatine play in the chaos?

Abrams previously spoke to Rolling Stone about the film, saying he was excited to enter the Star Wars world once again:

I had no intention to return, but when the opportunity presented itself to finish a story that we had begun with these new characters, to tell the last chapter of their story, it felt like there was a chance to do it in a way where we could go beyond, and do better than we did in Seven. I learned so much in that movie and I saw that this was a chance to sort of realise something that we hadn’t quite achieved – and part of that was it was simply the beginning of these new characters and their story.

The Last Jedi is currently sitting on 91% on Rotten Tomatoes – however, it fiercely divided fans. It’s unsurprising – the director, Rian Johnson, developed his own beautiful vision of the Star Wars universe, dishing out magical, massive twists along with showstopping action (the throne room fight, of course).

Disney

Some took against Johnson’s artistic liberty (even though its a fictional world with lightsabers and the Force), slamming the film even today.

With Abrams at the lead, it’s less likely to be as controversial – and with the trailers so far, The Rise of Skywalker looks like the finale Star Wars deserves.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker hits UK cinemas on December 19.

