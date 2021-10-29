Starving North Koreans Told To Eat Bizarre Bird Amid Ongoing Food Crisis

Alamy

North Koreans have been given a bizarre dietary suggestion in order to ward off starvation.

As the region battles food shortages amid an ongoing economic crisis, party-run publication Rodong Sinmun has now hailed the unusual meat as ‘delicious’, declaring that it offers ‘medicinal value’ and will ‘actively contribute to improving people’s lives’.

State media made the suggestion to eat black swan just a day before South Hamgyong Province chief party secretary Ri Jong Nam held an opening ceremony for a black swan centre at the new Kwangpho Duck Farm, located on North Korea’s east coast.

State media has previously praised black swan meat as ‘an exceptional health food of the 21st century with a unique taste and extremely high nutritional value’, with research into using these ‘rare ornamental birds’ as livestock beginning back in the spring of 2019.

As per NK News, Jong-un declared a food crisis in the country back in June, and last month encouraged North Koreans to think up ways to address the ‘food problem’.

Authorities have also reportedly instructed schools, factories and companies to increase self-sufficiency by growing their own food and raising fish and livestock on rooftops and other such unused areas.

This move is intended to address failures of large-scale farming to ensure sufficient food supplies for the whole country, as well as the impact of coronavirus restrictions which have blocked food imports since early 2020.

In a speech given on September 29, Jong-un stated that the party could ‘completely remove the food problem in the near future’ by implementing improvements in their approach to agriculture and stockbreeding.

Although it appears that the Supreme Leader did not mention eating black swans directly during his speech, he did push for a rise in ‘obtaining meat from grass’ through increasing goat, cattle and rabbit farming.

As per NK News, an agriculture ministry researcher spoke about the project back in July 2020, alleging that black swan meat contains more protein and is more easily digestible when compared to other meat sources.

This same researcher also claimed that swan meat contains rare health substances such as immunoglobulin and linoleic acid, as well as compounds which protect against cancer.