State Elector With Terminal Illness Breaks Down In Tears As He Casts Vote For Biden

A state elector with a terminal illness broke down in tears as he cast his vote for Joe Biden after calling President Trump a ‘petty dictator’.

Jack Arends, the elector of Washington state, was diagnosed with his terminal illness in November and had hoped he’d still be able to make it to the vote that took place yesterday, December 14.

He was one of the state’s 12 electors to vote in President-elect Joe Biden which confirmed Biden’s victory, and grew extremely emotional while doing so.

Discussing Trump being voted out of office, the 64-year-old said, ‘Today [yesterday] was the chance to begin the end of the Trump administration. I was glad to do my duty and rid our nation of a petty dictator. I did so enthusiastically and of my own choice. I did not need a law to tell me I had to do it.’

Arends added, ‘Had he won a second term, there is no limit to the damage he could’ve done to the world.’

It was then that Arends opened up about his diagnosis. He explained:

I was told there was no more medical treatment that would help me, so it was important for me to do this one thing that I could do, while I still can. […] It will be up to others to do the hard work of rebuilding our nation as my health is failing.

Finishing his statement, Arends broke down in tears and put his head down on his bench before a fellow elector came to comfort him.

As per Business Insider, Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, said she was ‘deeply touched’ by Arends’ emotion.

She added, ‘I’m so glad that you’re here and that you are able to be one of the electors representing our state. It’s an honour to be in the room with you.’

It’s reported that Arends’ illness is something to do with his heart valves and doctors dubbed the issue as ‘inoperable’. He got the news just days after being told he was an elector.

Speaking about it to the Everett Herald prior to casting his vote, Arends explained, ‘I don’t know how much time I am going to have on this earth, but I am going to make it count while I am here and that includes being an elector. It’s that one last box I want to check — I am determined to check it.’