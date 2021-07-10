Ohio State Trooper Saves Driver Choking On Bag Of Weed

Ohio State Highway Patrol/Facebook

A driver in Ohio put himself in serious danger after swallowing a bag of weed during a traffic stop, but fortunately help was at hand.

Stephan R. Elash was pulled over by cops in Portage County for speeding and not wearing a seatbelt, however it quickly became apparent that there was a more serious matter at hand.

In a bid to avoid being busted for possessing marijuana, Elash had swallowed the bag whole and ended up getting it stuck in his windpipe.

Fortunately, Trooper Charles Hoskin – the officer who pulled Elash over – knew how to carry out the Heimlich manouever, a first aid procedure aimed at removing upper airway obstructions.

Snapping into action, Hoskin helped Elash out of the vehicle and performed the manouever on him, his first aid expertise caught on camera.

After successful dislodging the bag from Elash’s throat, Hoskin emphasised just how dangerous his actions had been, asking him:

Do you want to die over a minor misdemeanour?

Ohio State Highway Patrol

Sharing the video in a Facebook post, Ohio State Highway Patrol warned followers against following this course of action should they ever find themselves in a similar situation:

Don’t try to swallow a bag of drugs prior to getting pulled over in an attempt to keep a trooper from finding them. Luckily, Tpr. Hoskin from our Ravenna Post was alert and able to assist the man who was choking on a bag of illegal marijuana.

As reported by News 5 Cleveland, medics were called to the scene to check Elash over and make sure he was okay.

Elash, who was reportedly released from the scene, was then given a citation for speeding and failure to wear a seatbelt, and was also handed a misdemeanour summons for illegal marijuana.

