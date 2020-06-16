Statue Poking Fun At Far-Right Put Up Near Edward Colston Plinth
A hilarious makeshift statue has appeared next to the plinth where Edward Colston once stood in Bristol, depicting a large bald man sitting in a wheelie bin.
The figure, which has been carefully crafted out of papier mache, shows just the top half of the seemingly overweight man, donning a dashing string vest, with a mobile phone in one hand and a globe in the other.
On the front of the bin, in big black stenciled letters are the words: ‘Spoiler alert: St George was Turkish.’
Whoever placed the makeshift statue there appears to be poking fun the group of around 300 people who gathered around to defend the Cenotaph in Bristol on Saturday, June 13.
The new statue has been chained to a lamppost directly opposite where the statue of Edward Colston stood, before protesters pulled it down on June 7 and pushed it into the river as part of a Black Lives Matter demonstration.
The removal of the slave trader’s statue prompted a nationwide conversation about how Britain should acknowledge its history around the slave trade.
According to Bristol Live, as many as 300 football fans and bikers gathered in the city centre as part of a counter protest which claimed ‘All Lives Matter’ – something which this new statue appears to humorously reference.
The publication reports that an unnamed passerby described the artwork as ‘really striking and quite poignant,’ particularly ‘after the events of the weekend’.
They added:
It’s clearly a response to the people who came out to guard the Cenotaph against nothing on the weekend, the artist doesn’t seem to hold them in very high regard.
It’s got a bit of a loutish look to it, with the man in his string vest looking at a phone that says ‘England for the English’. It’s quite clever.
They’re obviously telling anyone with that kind of belief to get in the bin.
While the artwork makes a very clever point, the claim that St George was actually Turkish has been proven to be untrue. George grew up in Cappadocia, which today is regarded as part of modern Turkey, however during George’s lifetime he was a Cappadocian Greek. Nevertheless, the point remains the same.
The debate continues over what Britain should do with its statues, with many calling for any slave-related landmarks – including street names – to be changed and removed.
