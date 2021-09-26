Status Quo Bassist Alan Lancaster Dies Aged 72
Alan Lancaster, founder and bassist for the band Status Quo, has died aged 72.
Lancaster passed away at his home in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 26, after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
Entertainment reporter Craig Bennett, who was a close friend of Lancaster’s, announced the sad news in a post on Facebook written at the request of the bassist’s family.
Bennett described himself as ‘heartbroken’ to share the news, dubbing Lancaster ‘British born music royalty, guitar God and founding member of iconic band, Status Quo’.
He wrote, in part:
(Lancaster’s wife) Dayle said this morning that Alan loved his life in Australia. His mother and father, plus his brother and sister also moved to Australia.
Dayle said: ‘We are all heartbroken. Alan had a wonderful wit and a fabulously dry sense of humour. He was a devoted and adoring husband, father and grandfather. Family was always his focus’.
Lancaster performed with Status Quo until 1985, appearing on 15 albums and enjoying more than 60 Top 40 hits in the UK. His last live appearance as a full-time member was on the opening slot for Live Aid in 1985, which also featured acts such as Queen, U2, David Bowie and Elton John.
The bassist’s last album with the band was Back To Back, released in 1983, though Bennett acknowledged that Lancaster later participated in successful reunion tours with the band despite having issues with his multiple sclerosis and mobility.
He wrote, ‘He bravely played to thousands of adoring fans … and loved being back with the band and his loyal Quo army. Vale to an absolute legend and one of the nicest people in rock and roll.’
Lancaster migrated to Australia in the 1980s and had been living there for 45 years when he passed away. He is survived by his wife and their children; Alan Jr.; Toni; and David, as well as five grandchildren.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
CreditsCraig Bennett/Facebook
