Stay-At-Home Rule In England Ends, Outdoor Meetings With Friends And Family Are Back

Two households or groups of up to six people can now meet outside as England moves into the second step of easing out of lockdown.

As of today, March 29, outdoor sports can resume, with outdoor pitches, tennis courts, golf courses and sports facilities reopening.

In good news for couples, small weddings of just six people can also take place.

The easing of lockdown rules is part of a five-step roadmap that Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled last month.

Under the new rules, people can meet up with members of another household in outdoor public areas as well as private gardens, in groups of up to six.

Announcing the update, the prime minister cautioned that emerging variants of the coronavirus still pose a significant threat.

‘Despite today’s easements, everyone must continue to stick to the rules, remember hands, face, space, and come forward for a vaccine when called,’ he said.

Professor Chris Whitty, the UK’s chief medical officer, told BBC News: ‘The evidence is very clear that outdoor spaces are safer than indoors. It is important to remember this as we move into the next phase.’

Johnson said that, as sports teams return to outdoor pitches and courts, he hopes today will ‘kick-start a Great British summer of sport’.

‘I know how much people have missed the camaraderie and competition of organised sport, and how difficult it has been to restrict physical activities – especially for children,’ he added.

Yesterday, March 28, there were 3,982 new cases of people who tested positive for the virus. More than 30 million people have now received their first dose of the vaccine, with more than 3.5 million having received a second shot.

If infection rates and hospital admissions continue to decrease, major parts of the economy will be allowed to reopen from April 12.

Non-essential retailers, like clothing stores, will reopen as well as services such as hairdressers and barbershops. Restaurants and pubs will also be allowed to open their doors, but only to serve groups of up to six people outdoors.

Weddings of up to 15 people can also take place from April 12, and members of the same family will be allowed to holiday in England in self-contained accommodation.

The indoor hospitality sector including hotels is set to reopen on May 17. If cases remain under control, all legal limits on social contact will be lifted on June 21.

Before this final step, ministers will meet to review social-distancing and long-term measures which may need to be implemented, such as wearing face coverings.