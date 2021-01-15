Stephen Bear Arrested For Revenge Porn After Allegedly Posting Video Of Georgia Harrison
Celebrity Big Brother star Stephen Bear has been arrested for revenge porn after allegedly sharing a video of his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison.
Bear, who turns 31 today, was taken into police custody for questioning when his plane landed at Heathrow Airport following his return from Dubai.
Harrison, who appeared on Love Island in 2017, has accused her ex of making a secret sex tape of her while they were in a relationship, showing it to his friends and sending it on WhatsApp. She also claims Bear shared screenshots of the video to followers on his OnlyFans account, though Bear denied it was her in the video.
The pair met on MTV’s The Challenge before enjoying a short-lived romance in 2018. In March 2020 they rekindled their relationship and attended a fitness retreat in Thailand, but they since broke up once again.
Harrison took to Instagram in December to make allegations about Bear, claiming the reality TV star had CCTV around his house and that he ‘purposely got [her] in a position where he knew it would be on CCTV quite a long time ago and after acted like he forgot the camera were there.’
She continued:
(As u do when u have cctv set up around private property going directly to your television and phone).
Firstly i had to give him the benefit of the doubt and hope he just would do the right thing, partly because i was ashamed and just wanted it to go away but tbh i have nothing to be ashamed about i was on private property with someone i had been with multiple times and trusted/was in love with.
Harrison went on to say that she had met at least two people who Bear had shown the video to, and that she had seen a screen recording of it being shown to someone. The Love Islander said she had ‘no other choice but to go public about this situation’, saying she’d decided to come forward ‘not just for me but for anyone that has been round there no knowing they are being filmed.’
Harrison, 25, described herself as feeling ‘hurt’, ‘violated’ and ’embarrassed’, though she expressed her hopes that her friends and followers would support her.
She added:
Also anyone who watched it your disgusting yourself. Any respectful man, brother, son, father would tell him he’s disgusting for showing anyone that especially as u cma clearly see its CCTV and I don’t know its recording.
In a statement to The Sun, Essex police confirmed that Bear remains in custody for questioning.
Following Harrison’s initial accusation, Bear said he discussed the claims with her and told her to ‘stop making up silly rumours.’
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Now, Sex, Sexual abuse