Stephen Bear Confuses Voyeurism For Voyaging Discussing Potential Police Charges
Reality star Stephen Bear expressed belief that he’s been charged with voyeurism because he went on a ‘voyage’ to Dubai.
The 31-year-old, who is known for appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, was arrested last week upon returning from Dubai following allegations that he had a secret sex tape of himself and his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison.
Bear was later released on bail, after which he took to social media to share a video discussing the matter.
Check it out below:
In a statement made to the MailOnline in regards to Bear’s case, a spokesperson for Essex Police confirmed: ‘A 31-year-old man from Loughton, who was arrested on suspicion of disclosing private sexual images or film without consent with intent to cause distress, voyeurism, harassment and obstructing a police officer, has been released on bail until 10 February.’
In a YouTube video, Bear told viewers that he had a ‘criminal case’ over his head after being ‘charged with some sh*t’. Police also confirmed to Metro that nobody has yet been charged in connection to the investigation.
Essex police said a formal charge is yet to be made while the investigation continues, though Bear commented: ‘I’ve been charged from the Essex police with harassment, obstruct police officer, exposure and voyeurism.’
According to the UK Government, a person can be accused of voyeurism for observing another person without consent for their own sexual gratification and recording another person doing a private act without consent, among other things.
However, it seems Bear misunderstood the allegation of ‘voyeurism’, instead suggesting it was similar to going on a ‘voyage’.
Addressing the accusations in turn, he commented:
So let’s start with the first one. Harassment doesn’t sound good does it? Exposure. Not too sure what exposure means. Obstructing a police officer. What do you reckon I did? Do you reckon I got in his way?’
I think voyeurism because I’ve been to Dubai and I’ve gone on a voyage – I’m getting nicked for travelling to Dubai because I’ve been on a voyage.
Do you blame Captain Cook for sailing the seven seas? No you don’t.
A number of social media users were quick to pick up on the mistake, though Bear was prevented from making any further blunders as he noted that he ‘can’t talk about’ the ongoing case.
He described being handcuffed by police in the airport as ’embarrassing’ and said that police have taken his passport while the case is underway.
As well as making the video, Harrison has accused Bear of sharing the footage with friends and with followers on his OnlyFans account, though Bear has denied it was her in the video.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
