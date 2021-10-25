Stephen King Gives His Thoughts On What Could Have Happened To Brian Laundrie

Alamy/@gabspetito/Instagram

Stephen King has speculated over what may have happened to Brian Laundrie, whose remains were recently found in Florida.

Local police, the FBI and Dog the Bounty Hunter’s team had been searching for Laundrie in the wake of Gabby Petito’s death, his fiancée whose body was earlier found in Wyoming, where the couple had earlier been travelling on a cross-country trip. Laundrie returned home alone and disappeared shortly after on September 14.

He was never declared a suspect, remaining a ‘person of interest’ throughout investigations. Human remains were discovered in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, later identified as Laundrie through dental records. However, his cause of death hasn’t yet been determined.

‘No manner or cause of death was determined, and the remains were sent to an anthropologist for further evaluation,’ the Laundrie family’s lawyer Steve Bertolino recently said.

‘A comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T Mabry Carlton Jr Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie,’ the FBI earlier confirmed, adding that a ‘salvageable’ backpack and notebook were found among his belongings.

Amid the coverage of the case, King took to Twitter to give his own thoughts on what could have happened to Laundrie.

‘I suspect Brian Laundrie committed suicide, but unless he left a suicide note in the notebook found with his body, the cause of his death may be tough or even impossible to prove,’ he wrote, sparking debate from his followers in the replies.

Finding Laundrie’s remains marked a major step in searches that have been ongoing since September 11, when Petito’s parents first reported her missing. The area of the Florida reserve in which they were found was underwater during an earlier search, and it’s unclear how long they’d been submerged.

However, the investigation has not yet concluded. Speculation has surrounded Laundrie’s parents, with former NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce saying, ‘There are just too many strange turns that Chris and Roberta Laundrie haven’t been involved in it to not believe that something is amiss here.’

Bertolino said the discovery came out of ‘happenstance’ with the eventual involvement of his parents, and the local sheriff’s office urged the past searches had been conducted in ‘very, very difficult’ conditions.