Stephen King’s House Becoming Museum And Writer’s Retreat

Stephen King’s house looks exactly how you would imagine it to be. It’s a huge, imposing gothic beauty; all dark red brick, needle sharp spires and the sort of windows made for ghostly hands to press against.

The long garden path leads up from the sort of intricate black gates that wouldn’t look out of place at the front of Count Dracula’s castle; guarded by ominous iron bats and looming spiders.

The striking mansion – located in Bangor, Maine – has long been a site of pilgrimage for horror buffs looking to soak up a little of King’s creepy genius. And now the house is set to be transformed into a fitting tribute to the man behind many an adult night light.

Bangor City Council has just unanimously approved a request by King and his wife Tabitha to repurpose their home as a museum and writer’s retreat, complete with an archive of King’s work.

Up to five writers at a time will be permitted to stay at the property – located at 47 West Broadway – and would sleep in a white guesthouse next door to the main building.

City councillor Ben Sprague told Rolling Stone:

The King Family has been wonderful to the City of Bangor over time and have donated literally millions of dollars to various causes in the community, Preserving his legacy here in Bangor is important for this community.

The Kings raised their children at the house, spending many years living and writing there. However, they reportedly now spend the majority of their time elsewhere; on the road, in Florida or in Oxford County, Maine.

Bangor planning officer David Gould told New England Cable News:

They did not want the house to become a Dollywood or some kind of tourist attraction, That would bring all sorts of people to the neighborhood, and they have other neighbors that live there.

Virginia Woolf once said a woman needs a room of her own should she wish to pursue writing. I would add a horror writer ideally needs a large Victorian mansion to scribble away in, with restless spirits in every corner and a demonic clown in the basement.

King himself has drawn plenty of inspiration from his surroundings; basing the fictional town of Derry in IT on Bangor.

Perhaps up-and-coming writers will in turn find their muse in this gorgeous – yet absolutely 100% haunted – house.

