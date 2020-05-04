unilad
Stephenie Meyer Announces New Twilight Book Is Coming This Year

by : Julia Banim on : 04 May 2020 15:00
I studied English Literature at uni, and read plenty of brilliant and life-changing novels. However, there is one book series that will always stay with me.

The Twilight books told the story of a supposedly ordinary girl who gets wrapped up in a dramatic, gothic romance with an actual vampire. And like many other teenagers at the time, I swooned my way through the entire saga.

Now writer Stephenie Meyer has announced the release of a brand new book, Midnight Sun, which will be told from the point of view of immortal heart-throb Edward Cullen.

Speaking on Good Morning America today, May 4, Meyer said:

I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on Saturday 4th August.

It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so so long it didn’t seem right to make you wait any more.

Fans knew something huge was coming after Meyer posted an intriguing countdown timer on her official website earlier on in the month.

Meyer originally began writing Midnight Sun many years ago, but stopped in 2008 after 12 chapters were leaked.

A partial draft was put online for people to read, but hardcore fans have never given up hope of a proper release date, and an entirely new book.

You can grab your copy of the new Twilight book from August 4, 2020.

Julia Banim

