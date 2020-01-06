Steve Irwin’s Family Has Saved More Than 90,000 Animals Including Australia Wildfire Victims
Millions of animals have died as a result of Australia’s bushfires, but Steve Irwin’s family aren’t sitting idly by: they’ve just treated their 90,000th patient.
As well as taking the lives of 24 people, it’s feared half a billion animals – including around 8,000 koalas – have been killed in the never-ending infernos Down Under.
Through the fire and flames, the Irwin family are emerging as a constant force of good, now having treated more than 90,000 animals at their Wildlife Hospital, including victims of the crisis gripping the country.
Years after Steve’s death in 2006, Terri Irwin and the couple’s children, daughter Bindi and son Robert Irwin, own and operate the Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Hospital.
Confirming their 90,000th milestone, Bindi wrote in an Instagram post:
With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE.
There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties. Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can.
In another post, Bindi wrote about Blossom the possum, who was admitted to their hospital after being caught in a Queensland bushfire – unfortunately, Blossom didn’t make it in the end.
Bindi wrote:
Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn’t make it even after working so hard to save her life. I want to thank you for your kind words and support. This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth.
According to Bindi, hundreds of grey-headed flying foxes, a species listed as vulnerable, have been flown to Queensland after the rescue centre they were recovering in was at risk from fire and evacuated.
Among the harrowing stats emerging from the flames, up to 30% of New South Wales’ mid-north coast koala population may have been killed. Also, ecologists from the University of Sydney estimate that 480 million mammals, reptiles and birds have died, as per a news.com.au report.
For more information on becoming a Wildlife Warrior and donating to the Irwin family’s cause, click here.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Animals, Australia, Bindi Irwin, Bushfires, robert irwin, steve irwin, Terri Irwin
Creditsnews.com.au and 1 other
news.com.au
Huge loss of animal and plant life expected due to bushfires
Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors