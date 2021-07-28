Steven Avery Loses Court Appeal For Famous ‘Making A Murderer’ Case

PA Images/Netflix

Steven Avery has lost his court appeal after being denied the chance at a new trial in the Teresa Halbach case.

The 59-year-old is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the killing of Halbach, a 25-year-old photographer who disappeared in 2005, when Avery was 44 years old.

Advert 10

Avery’s case was made famous through the hit Netflix docuseries Making a Murderer, which raised questions about the motives of the investigators and led many viewers to believe Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, were wrongfully convicted.

Netflix

Avery has long claimed his innocence, and his case was later taken on by attorney Kathleen Zellner, who detailed many of her findings in the second series of the Netflix documentary. In April, Zellner filed court documents regarding a new witness.

The documents, cited by the Post Crescent, claimed delivery driver Thomas Sowinski saw Bobby Dassey, Brendan Dassey’s brother and Avery’s nephew, ‘shirtless’, with an ‘unidentified older male’ and pushing Halbach’s car – a Toyota RAV4 – down Avery Road ‘toward the junkyard’.

Advert 10

The scene is said to have taken place in the early hours of November 5, 2005, two days after Halbach was reported missing, and the same day the car was discovered by searchers.

Netflix

Sowinski is said to have realised the significance of what he had seen and contacted the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, only to have a female officer tell him: ‘We already know who did it.’

Avery has lost every one of his previous appeals, and on Tuesday, July 27, Zellner announced the Wisconsin Court of Appeals’ decision was imminent.

Advert 10

She noted that while she hoped ‘justice prevails’, her quest to free Avery would continue regardless of the outcome.

The decision comes after a Sheboygan County judge refused to grant Avery a new trial in the case.

Before being convicted of Halbach’s murder, Avery spent 18 years in prison for a sexual assault he did not commit, before being exonerated by DNA evidence in 2003.

Advert 10