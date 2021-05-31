Steven Seagal Joins Putin Supporting Pro-Kremlin Party
Actor Steven Seagal has joined a pro-Kremlin party that supports Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Seagal, 69, was granted both Russian and Serbian citizenship in 2016, and was appointed Russia’s special envoy to the US in 2018.
On Saturday, May 29, the Under Siege actor was reportedly given a party membership card of an alliance known as Just Russia – Patriots – For Truth. His membership was confirmed in a video released by the alliance, which was formed earlier this year.
The alliance is comprised of three leftist parties, all of which show support for Putin, Reuters reports.
Just Russia – Patriots – For Truth reportedly holds controls over a faction in the lower house of Russian parliament and now intends to partake in an upcoming parliamentary election this September.
Seagal is also known to be an ardent admirer of the Russian president, with NPR previously reporting that the pair first bonded over a shared passion for martial arts.
During his welcome speech, Seagal, who is said to have close personal ties with Putin, spoke of his support for law enforcement and showed encouragement for the use of government crackdowns on businesses that are damaging for the environment.
As per Reuters, Seagal said:
We really need to set up a situation where we can investigate, arrest, and prosecute people criminally so that there is results.
Without being able to arrest people, when we just fine them, they are probably making more money of the production of the things that are defiling the environment.
Seagal was reportedly also seen posing for photographs beside one of the party’s controversial leaders, Zakhar Prilepin, a Russian writer who has previously confessed to commanding combat units in a conflict that led to the deaths of 14,000 people over a seven year period.
Many of Seagal’s Hollywood action movies of the 1980s and 90s, including Above The Law (1988), Hard To Kill (1990) and Under Siege (1992), proved popular in the days of the Soviet Union and remained favourites in Post-Soviet Russia and other former Soviet republics.
In 2018, the Kremlin tasked Seagal with the job of strengthening humanitarian ties with the US during a period when relations between the two nations deteriorated to a level not seen since the days of the Cold War.
Earlier this month, Seagal visited Venezuela as a Russian representative, gifting a samurai sword to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during his visit.
Topics: News, Now, Russia, US, Vladimir Putin