Storm Arwen: Armed Forces Deployed Following ‘Extensive And Catastrophic’ Damage

Following a formal approach to the UK Government for assistance, around 120 military personnel will be arriving in Aberdeenshire this morning to support our ongoing resilience efforts in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

The troops will focus on welfare checks on the ground within those communities still impacted by loss of power and will supplement what our own teams have been doing since the weekend.

We continue to appreciate all the wonderful examples of community assistance which continue to be evident across the region – whether it be supplies of hot food and drinks, checking on elderly residents and neighbours or helping to deliver supplies.

Thank you for your all your endeavours and rest assured we continue to work tirelessly to provide the support our communities require at this challenging time.