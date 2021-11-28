Storm Arwen: Britain Faces Two Weeks Of Snow And Freezing Temperatures

Alamy

Snow could fall for a further two weeks as a result of temperatures dropping dramatically amid Storm Arwen.

Prepare to hunker down and stay wrapped up inside, because the harsh weather is here to stay.

Advert 10

Storm Arwen, which has resulted in a ‘danger to life’ alert and red wind warning, has been continuing to make its way across the UK with winds of up to 100mph and flurries of snow.

Forecaster WX Charts has even warned that England, Scotland and Wales will continue to be affected over the next couple of weeks, as snow is forecast on and off up until December 13. This could potentially cause further transport and travel issues.

The gale force winds have already resulted in three people being killed from falling trees, and damage to buildings has also been seen.

Advert 10

Members of the public have subsequently been warned against travelling during such conditions because of the extreme risk the high winds pose.

The blizzards have also resulted in power being cut off for more than 100,000 homes across the UK The Sun reports. England saw 55,000 people lose power, 11,000 in Wales, and 75,000 in Scotland.

Alamy

Winds have built to a speed of 98mph in Brizlee Wood, Northumberland, and in Berry Head, Devon, the wind was recorded at 92mph.

Advert 10

Temperatures have also plunged, with parts of Scotland reaching -5°C.

In Wales, contestants had to be pulled out of the I’m A Celeb camp as a result of 80mph winds ripping through production tents, while falling trees and debris blown about the castle made the area unsafe.