Storm Arwen: Met Office Issues Warning As Snow And Sub-Zero Temperatures Grip The UK

Alamy

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for dangerous ice as the UK looks set to face snow and sub-zero temperatures as we head into the weekend.

Three yellow weather warnings for ice have been put in place across southwest England and Wales, as well as the majority of the east coast of the country, and most of Scotland.

Advert 10

Snow will also see a return across the country, continuing on until at least into the weekend. As per WXCharts, various parts of Scotland, especially around Inverness and Aberdeen, will see at least two or three inches of snow.

Alamy

Two to three centimetres will also be seen in the northeast and northwest, while the area around Newcastle is set to experience the most wintry conditions. Flurries may also be seen in some areas of northern and central Wales.

Regarding areas where yellow warnings for ice have been put in place, the Met Office warned:

Advert 10

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

As per WXCharts, lows of -8C for areas of Scotland have been forecast, while Wales and northern England may see temperatures dropping to -1C to -2C in the morning.

By the afternoon, it’s expected that temperatures will rise slightly, with southern-central England seeing highs of 4C to 5C. It’s expected Northern England and Scotland will warm up to around 3C, while Wales is expected to reach 6C.