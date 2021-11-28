Storm Arwen: Met Office Issues Yellow Ice Warning
A yellow ice warning has been issued by the Met Office off the back of Storm Arwen.
Today, November 28, and into tomorrow, the UK is expecting even colder conditions following Storm Arwen, which saw gale-force winds and snow affect areas across Britain, Scotland and Ireland.
From 3.00pm this afternoon until 10.00am on Monday, icy patches are set to appear in ‘many parts of the UK’ and so the Met Office has subsequently issued yet another warning for ice across the country.
The warning suggests that areas worst affected will range from Portsmouth to Birmingham, Newcastle to Edinburgh, and also Hull and Norfolk, Express reports.
The Met Office anticipate that ‘widespread frost’ will develop on ‘some surfaces’ after the ‘longer spells’ of ‘rain, sleet and snow clear […] the south’.
The temperature will continue to drop too, with Edinburgh feeling like -4°C and Birmingham reaching -5°C from tonight until the morning.
The Met Office said:
Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, making accidents more likely and journey times longer.
Icy surfaces likely, increasing the risk of slips and falls.
Travel has already been affected by Storm Arwen, which saw winds reach up to 100mph, making it the worst winter storm in Newcastle Metro network’s 41-year history, according to the network’s spokesperson David Punton.
Until the end of today, many routes have also been suspended by Scotrail as a result of the unruly conditions.
Three men were killed as a result of falling trees caused by Storm Arwen, and a ‘danger to life’ alert was issued alongside a red wind warning.
Storm Arwen has since been deemed by Network Rail Scotland as ‘one of the most challenging storms in recent memory’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, Met Office, Now, weather
CreditsExpress
Express
logoDiscount codes Puzzles Horoscopes In Your Area Shop Paper LOGINREGISTER 4°CFind us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterFind us on Instagram HOME NEWS SHOWBIZ & TV SPORT COMMENT FINANCE TRAVEL ENTERTAINMENT LIFE & STYLE UKWORLDROYALPOLITICSNATUREWEATHERWEIRDSCIENCESUNDAY HomeNewsUK Met Office new weather warning: More heavy snow & ice as temps feel like -5C in Birmingham