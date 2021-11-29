Storm Arwen: Oasis Tribute Act And Fans Trapped In Pub For Third Night Running

SWNS

An Oasis Tribute band and their fans have been left trapped in a Yorkshire Dales pub for the third night in the row.

Approximately 50 music fans had turned up to the remote Tan Hill Inn to watch Noasis perform some of the Mancunian band’s classic tracks. However, after five feet of snowfall engulfed the 17th Century pub, they were forced to sleep overnight in makeshift beds on the floor of the bar.

When they awoke the following morning, the boozer – which, at 1,732ft above sea level is the highest in the UK – was completely buried beneath snowfall, preventing any escape. By lunchtime, guests were advised to stay put as nearby roads were by that point inaccessible, with the nearest main road being at least 10 miles away.

Gale force winds brought down a power line across the main routes away from the area, with police urging those trapped not to try and attempt any escape.

Now patrons have been left stranded for the third night in a row, and are currently waiting to hear from police as to whether or not it is safe to leave.

In a Facebook post, the Tan Hill Inn said:

Congratulations to all our pioneering stranded residents. This has been a life time’s experience – which we know our wonderful staff have done so much to make as enjoyable as we can.

Yellow weather warnings remain in place today across the country as per the Met Office.

