Storm Arwen: Sheridan Smith ‘Lucky To Be Alive’ Following Car Crash

Sheridan Smith lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree as a result of conditions left following Storm Arwen.

Smith and her boyfriend Alex Lawler were in her Range Rover when they collided with a tree.

The actress is reportedly ‘lucky to be alive’ after the car swerved in icy conditions left in the wake of Storm Arwen.

A neighbour of the actress told The Sun:

Sheridan is so lucky to be alive. It could have been so much worse. Her car was stuck in the tree, it was a really bad crash.

Parts of the car were found around the scene of the crash, including the bumper and lights. Smith managed to escape the scene with cuts and bruises, but her neighbour explained, ‘It could have been so much worse, she had cuts and bruises, but it could have been fatal, she was incredibly lucky.’

‘It was a brand new Range Rover, she hasn’t had it long. It’s almost a miracle she’s not hurt herself more,’ they added.

The crash occurred near Little Sampford, a village in Saffron Walden, Essex.

Smith’s neighbour described where the incident took place:

It’s an incredibly tight bend to take at the best of times, never mind in a freezing storm like Arwen. For the car to be actually stuck in the tree it must have been travelling with some force. She managed to get back to the house then someone called the cops.

Luckily, police were able to get to the scene, despite a fallen tree blocking the road, with her neighbour saying, ‘Thank goodness there were land-owners to cut up the tree blocking the road or police would never have got through. It doesn’t bear thinking about what might have happened.’

Essex police have spoken to the couple and determined that no crime was committed in relation to the crash. Following the accident, Smith appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Smith was said to be ‘upset’ on the set of the show, but not because of her earlier crash.

Reportedly, there was a ‘chauvinistic’ atmosphere on the set of the talk show and she felt that she wasn’t ‘treated kindly’.

When Ross asked what had happened, Smith allegedly said, ‘Don’t worry, it’s not you,’ but proceeded to clash with her team about arranging the interview.

A spokesperson from the show said of the incident:

We will investigate immediately. I hope Sheridan knows we would never take a claim of this kind lightly.