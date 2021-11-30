unilad
Advert

Storm Arwen: Sheridan Smith ‘Lucky To Be Alive’ Following Car Crash

by : Shola Lee on : 30 Nov 2021 08:03
Storm Arwen: Sheridan Smith ‘Lucky To Be Alive’ Following Car CrashAlamy

Sheridan Smith lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree as a result of conditions left following Storm Arwen.

Smith and her boyfriend Alex Lawler were in her Range Rover when they collided with a tree.

Advert

The actress is reportedly ‘lucky to be alive’ after the car swerved in icy conditions left in the wake of Storm Arwen.

Sheridan Smith (Alamy)Alamy

A neighbour of the actress told The Sun:

Sheridan is so lucky to be alive. It could have been so much worse. Her car was stuck in the tree, it was a really bad crash.

Advert

Parts of the car were found around the scene of the crash, including the bumper and lights. Smith managed to escape the scene with cuts and bruises, but her neighbour explained, ‘It could have been so much worse, she had cuts and bruises, but it could have been fatal, she was incredibly lucky.’

‘It was a brand new Range Rover, she hasn’t had it long. It’s almost a miracle she’s not hurt herself more,’ they added.

Sheridan Smith (Alamy)Alamy

The crash occurred near Little Sampford, a village in Saffron Walden, Essex.

Advert

Smith’s neighbour described where the incident took place:

It’s an incredibly tight bend to take at the best of times, never mind in a freezing storm like Arwen. For the car to be actually stuck in the tree it must have been travelling with some force. She managed to get back to the house then someone called the cops.

Luckily, police were able to get to the scene, despite a fallen tree blocking the road, with her neighbour saying, ‘Thank goodness there were land-owners to cut up the tree blocking the road or police would never have got through. It doesn’t bear thinking about what might have happened.’

Essex police have spoken to the couple and determined that no crime was committed in relation to the crash. Following the accident, Smith appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Advert
Sheridan Smith (Alamy)Alamy

Smith was said to be ‘upset’ on the set of the show, but not because of her earlier crash.

Reportedly, there was a ‘chauvinistic’ atmosphere on the set of the talk show and she felt that she wasn’t ‘treated kindly’.

When Ross asked what had happened, Smith allegedly said, ‘Don’t worry, it’s not you,’ but proceeded to clash with her team about arranging the interview.

Advert

A spokesperson from the show said of the incident:

We will investigate immediately. I hope Sheridan knows we would never take a claim of this kind lightly.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

University Students Rally To Kick Out Kyle Rittenhouse After Murder Acquittal
News

University Students Rally To Kick Out Kyle Rittenhouse After Murder Acquittal

Jailed Insulate Britain Protester On 13 Day Hunger Strike Moved To Hospital Wing
News

Jailed Insulate Britain Protester On 13 Day Hunger Strike Moved To Hospital Wing

Omicron: How The Symptoms Of New Variant Differ From Other Strains
News

Omicron: How The Symptoms Of New Variant Differ From Other Strains

University Student Dies After Participating In Fraternity ‘Fight Night’ Boxing Match
News

University Student Dies After Participating In Fraternity ‘Fight Night’ Boxing Match

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Celebrity, car crash, Now

Credits

Daily Mail and 1 other

  1. Daily Mail

    Sheridan Smith 'is lucky to be alive' after ploughing her £100,000 Range Rover into a tree in high-speed smash during Storm Arwen – but escaped horror with cuts and bruises

  2. The Independent

    Sheridan Smith ‘upset’ after ‘not being treated with kindness’ on The Jonathan Ross Show

 